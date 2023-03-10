 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Barbaria update for 10 March 2023

Barbaria 1.0.3 Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10736060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Barbaria 1.0.3.18818 Patch Notes:

  • Faster post-round replay processing times
  • Improve arrow nocking on the bow (wider distance check, relax look requirement)
  • Do not auto-equip bow if already holding something (when grabbing an arrow, you will no longer drop the weapon in your opposite hand. Opposite hand must be empty to equip bow.)
  • Show health bars from god mode when spell targeting
  • Improved AI decision speed when entering a tile
  • Reduce memory usage for custom music
  • Fix drift/player champion getting pulled to a location bug
  • Fix structures placed at an angle on realms
  • Fix bug causing items to disappear sometimes in the Stronghold
  • Fix Quiver and Bags getting stuck on hands or equipped to hip instead of back
  • Fix skeleton bones getting offset sometimes
  • Fix player champion dying when not inhabited for a long period
  • Fix clouds and scenery pieces overlapping board in certain layouts
  • Fix enemies piling up on spring traps in Symphony of Violence
  • Fix NPCs walking through fences
  • Fix champions getting possessed while flying through the air
  • Fix torch not breaking in 1 hit
  • Fix ally indicator being inside Cyclotaur
  • Fix missing display attributes and level heads on sword
  • Fix crystal getting equipped to hip
  • Fix invisible reinforcements in replay

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link