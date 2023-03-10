Barbaria 1.0.3 Patch Update

Barbaria 1.0.3.18818 Patch Notes:
- Faster post-round replay processing times
- Improve arrow nocking on the bow (wider distance check, relax look requirement)
- Do not auto-equip bow if already holding something (when grabbing an arrow, you will no longer drop the weapon in your opposite hand. Opposite hand must be empty to equip bow.)
- Show health bars from god mode when spell targeting
- Improved AI decision speed when entering a tile
- Reduce memory usage for custom music
- Fix drift/player champion getting pulled to a location bug
- Fix structures placed at an angle on realms
- Fix bug causing items to disappear sometimes in the Stronghold
- Fix Quiver and Bags getting stuck on hands or equipped to hip instead of back
- Fix skeleton bones getting offset sometimes
- Fix player champion dying when not inhabited for a long period
- Fix clouds and scenery pieces overlapping board in certain layouts
- Fix enemies piling up on spring traps in Symphony of Violence
- Fix NPCs walking through fences
- Fix champions getting possessed while flying through the air
- Fix torch not breaking in 1 hit
- Fix ally indicator being inside Cyclotaur
- Fix missing display attributes and level heads on sword
- Fix crystal getting equipped to hip
- Fix invisible reinforcements in replay
