2nd Gunning DLC Patch v.1.51

It's amazing what people can find, and what I can miss in testing. I'd like to say "Stop breaking my game!", and "Get off my lawn!" but in truth, as a solo dev with only a couple part time helpers to test, there's just no way to catch everything, even if I quadrupled testing times.

So I am grateful for this awesome community, and those active discord members that find every weird edge case (and some things where apparently I was just an idiot), and have the patience as I do my best to stomp turts (I mean squash bugs).

Anyway, with this update being a bit bigger than the other hotfixes, and INCLUDING the numberous (*numerous, but "numberous" should be a word) hotfixes, I figured I'd combine everything here, and move to version 1.51.

Oh, and anything to applies to stuff in the base game is obviously fixed for those players too.

Here's what's new in the world of bugs (v.1.51):

Fixed a bug with Drone Cloner that could trigger an inactive drone weapon while playing as Ace

When Drone Cloner copies Bullet Buddies and Thunder Drone, the cuplicate icon will now be green like other Cloned icons.

Fixed an issue that could break Dronerang/Clonerang if an Overclock powerup ended at just the right time

Omega Cannon's basic attack should no longer stop permanently at any point

Fixed an issue where Omega Cannon would get extra powerup duration from the Power Cell augment, but would not fire for the extra duration

Fixed an issue where Beta Backup would store an EMP state instead of a powerup (EMP shares part of the powerup system which is why its timer looks like a powerup timer)

Fixed a long standing bug (I didnt know was in the game) where Static Surge would remove Kinetoshield AND not prevent the EMP at the end. It will still remove Kinetoshield if active, but Kinetoshield will now protect you from Surge's EMP effect so it's not totally wasted.

Also fixed an issue that could trigger an extra Static Surge when Kinetoshield was also equipped

Added some code to prevent where interactions between Junk collectibles and the aftermod Dirty Bomb

Certain aftermods had overlapping codex indexes that would cause some to unlock when they shouldnt, and some to not unlock at all.

1.50a-1.50f Recap