Victim update for 10 March 2023

Patch 1.9.3.8 for March 9th 2023

-Added New sprites for the falling platforms and the small spinning platforms

-Added to the design of a specific room in the Furnace

-Made some adjustments in the Mush Temple's Puzzle Path to the Mush Lands

