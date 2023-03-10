 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 10 March 2023

Patch 1.37

Share · View all patches · Build 10735802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added yellow/green trail to player laser bullets.
  • Added lava planet to the pool of background planets..
  • Nightwings now tumble to the ground when killed.
  • Using sonic bomb on a rolling bomb will now stop Defensa from saying you didn't hit anything.
  • The shinker power-up now prevents the player's ship from setting off mines.
  • Added glow to brown, rocky planet.

