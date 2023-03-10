- Added yellow/green trail to player laser bullets.
- Added lava planet to the pool of background planets..
- Nightwings now tumble to the ground when killed.
- Using sonic bomb on a rolling bomb will now stop Defensa from saying you didn't hit anything.
- The shinker power-up now prevents the player's ship from setting off mines.
- Added glow to brown, rocky planet.
In My Defense update for 10 March 2023
Patch 1.37
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
- Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update