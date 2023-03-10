The Tainted Ones join the Agora!



The Tainted Ones.

Fearsome and relentless fighters.

Survivors of one of the deadliest disease of Ar.

Three of them are now joining the Agora.

**That means: double the content of the game!

Double the heroes (from 3 to 6!)

Double the cards

Double the companions (Yes, some companions are cross-factions!)**

A full fledged new faction, with its unique gameplay and cardpool

Three new heroes

Several new faction antiqorums

The Tainted Ones are infected with a disease known as the Cobalt Curse.

Surviving the ordeal, they now wield a cursed but potent power.

Crushing their foes with their bare hands, they must be careful not to draw too much power from the Cobalt curse under penalty to succumb to it.

Gameplay-wise, add negative Virus cards to your deck in exchange for mighty effects. But beware not to clog your deck too much...

The Tainted Ones are ready to fight. Are you?



