Burst Hero update for 10 March 2023

0.73.0 Update List

Burst Hero update for 10 March 2023

0.73.0 Update List

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Common:
Bullet packs now display bullet icons.

Hero:
Knight - The attack power increased by the upgrade has been increased from 10 to 15, and the volume change has been increased from 10% to 20%, but now the maximum volume can only increase to 300%.
Vampire - Increased bullet damage from skill bonus from 50% to 100%.

Weapon:
Hen - Changed the damage of dropped eggs to 50% of the base bullet damage.
Firework Gun - Unlocked by default instead.
Frisbee - Unlocked by default instead.

Bullet:
New Bullet: Bomb - Falls to the ground after hitting an enemy, and explodes after a while.
New Bullet: Basketball - Bounce off enemies when hit, catch recovery ammo.
New Bullet: Football - Bounces off enemies and can be kicked away with your feet.
Frisbee - Unlocked by default instead.

Card:
AI - Now the increased attack power is also effective for Hero Android, which makes sense!

Bug fixed:
Fixed an issue where a bat would appear when the giant bird boss was appeared.

Changed files in this update

