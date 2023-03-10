0.73.0 Update List

Common:

Bullet packs now display bullet icons.

Hero:

Knight - The attack power increased by the upgrade has been increased from 10 to 15, and the volume change has been increased from 10% to 20%, but now the maximum volume can only increase to 300%.

Vampire - Increased bullet damage from skill bonus from 50% to 100%.

Weapon:

Hen - Changed the damage of dropped eggs to 50% of the base bullet damage.

Firework Gun - Unlocked by default instead.

Frisbee - Unlocked by default instead.

Bullet:

New Bullet: Bomb - Falls to the ground after hitting an enemy, and explodes after a while.

New Bullet: Basketball - Bounce off enemies when hit, catch recovery ammo.

New Bullet: Football - Bounces off enemies and can be kicked away with your feet.

Card:

AI - Now the increased attack power is also effective for Hero Android, which makes sense!

Bug fixed:

Fixed an issue where a bat would appear when the giant bird boss was appeared.