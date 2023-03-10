 Skip to content

Alignment update for 10 March 2023

OUT NOW: Alignment

Share · View all patches · Build 10735652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Vultive Entertainment's newest game Alignment is available now!

About Alignment:

  • Alignment is a challenging and engaging puzzle game that will require you to move colored objects and place them on their respective platforms to explore through a series of increasingly complex levels
  • It is also a game of discovering patterns, unraveling systems, and finding hidden meanings
  • With an average playtime of 1 hour, this game will challenge your ability to piece together various systems as you progress
  • You will also encounter different endings depending on your journey towards success. Can you uncover all 5 possible endings?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2284900/Alignment/

