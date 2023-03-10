 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beneath Oresa update for 10 March 2023

0.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10735643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

  • Tenet of Loyalty loses Anchor
  • Increased Wardress of the Unending Tower overall damage
  • Increased Wielder of the Last Arcane overall damage
  • Removed Fragile game mechanic

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several save corrupting issues
  • Fixed several stability issues
  • Fixed an issue where the hero wouldn’t be healed at the end of the first 2 acts if the run was quit before reaching the first encounter of the following act

Improvements

  • Revamped the loading system to provide a smoother experience
  • Improved memory management to reduce the game memory footprint and memory leaks
  • Revamped fight initialization to avoid having many things initializing in parallel and resulting in an unpredictable first round

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link