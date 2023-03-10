Balance changes
- Tenet of Loyalty loses Anchor
- Increased Wardress of the Unending Tower overall damage
- Increased Wielder of the Last Arcane overall damage
- Removed Fragile game mechanic
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several save corrupting issues
- Fixed several stability issues
- Fixed an issue where the hero wouldn’t be healed at the end of the first 2 acts if the run was quit before reaching the first encounter of the following act
Improvements
- Revamped the loading system to provide a smoother experience
- Improved memory management to reduce the game memory footprint and memory leaks
- Revamped fight initialization to avoid having many things initializing in parallel and resulting in an unpredictable first round
Changed files in this update