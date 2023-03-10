 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quantum Tripper update for 10 March 2023

Quantum Tripper | Help Available / Extras

Share · View all patches · Build 10735575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Extra filters like the hueshifter can be toggled from the pause menu after being unlocked.
-Control glyphs and helpboxes added to pause menu.
-Linux version has been shadow dropped for some time now, so break out the Steamdeck

Changed files in this update

Depot 1965971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1965972
  • Loading history…
Depot 1965973
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link