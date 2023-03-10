 Skip to content

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 10 March 2023

Update Log # 28 - v0.8.9

Update Log # 28 - v0.8.9

Build 10735549

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time, we mainly updated the initial weapon unlocking and replacement function, and repaired a batch of BUGs

Global adjustment:
  • Initial weapon unlocking function==weapons or shields to strengthen the clearance with+3, and equipment can be selected at the beginning
  • 14 level-0 weapons
  • When equipped with weapons shield initially, display the guidance animation
  • Decay changed to attack card
  • The new content is updated in the atlas
  • Death will not empty our beneficial buff
BUG repair:
  • Repair of split Slim pre-display error
  • In some cases, the attack power of blood staff was not updated in time. The problem was fixed
  • Yangyan element+the problem that you can't get red magic when you have elegy war patterns (Yangyan element+the elegy war pattern is equivalent to a red devil double card)
  • Fix the problem of pre-display error reporting
  • After the card is used, cancel the use of props, which will cause the card to be used
  • Optimization of poisoning killing without displaying damage

