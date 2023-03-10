Update Log # 28 - v0.8.9

This time, we mainly updated the initial weapon unlocking and replacement function, and repaired a batch of BUGs
Global adjustment:
- Initial weapon unlocking function==weapons or shields to strengthen the clearance with+3, and equipment can be selected at the beginning
- 14 level-0 weapons
- When equipped with weapons shield initially, display the guidance animation
- Decay changed to attack card
- The new content is updated in the atlas
- Death will not empty our beneficial buff
BUG repair:
- Repair of split Slim pre-display error
- In some cases, the attack power of blood staff was not updated in time. The problem was fixed
- Yangyan element+the problem that you can't get red magic when you have elegy war patterns (Yangyan element+the elegy war pattern is equivalent to a red devil double card)
- Fix the problem of pre-display error reporting
- After the card is used, cancel the use of props, which will cause the card to be used
- Optimization of poisoning killing without displaying damage
Changed files in this update