 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

仙侠世界2 update for 10 March 2023

2023年3月10日服务器维护公告

Share · View all patches · Build 10735479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。

维护时间：2023年3月10日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区

更新内容：
1.增加角色的玄兽栏。
2.增加圣石周限购货架。
3.提高宝石的等级。
4.新增高级圣石的兑换商店。
5.调整团购的道具。
6.提高签到有礼和全勤的宝石奖励。
7.修正部分角色属性异常的问题。
8.修正新采风拼图分解异常的问题。

Changed files in this update

仙侠世界2 Content Depot 1674341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link