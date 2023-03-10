 Skip to content

Daily Dadish update for 10 March 2023

Update notes, March 10th 2023

March 10th 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added leaderboards: compete for the best time!
  • Added achievements
  • End of level dialog is no longer displayed when replaying a completed level (so you don't have to read it over and over again!), unless you exit to the main menu first
  • Fixed a bug where text could become invisible on the costumes screen
  • Lots of minor bug fixes and tweaks

