Saving Mei update for 10 March 2023

update 2023/03/10

update 2023/03/10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Physical effect is added to the breast. Press and hold the alt key to rotate the angle of view to view the breast
Added a girl with short hair
Bamboo can now grow repeatedly, greatly reducing labor costs

