Patch Notes for 3/09/23

Thank You!

A big thanks to those of you who have had a chance to give the latest update a try and share your feedback and bug reports. Thanks to you, the following issues have been resolved.

When loading games, a token's base visibility is now loaded correctly.

Snap to Grid now works for all drawing shapes.

Removing a favorite from the Monsters or Spellbook apps no longer removes the entire entry.

Straight Lines can now be erased from any part of the line, not just the tip.

Shortcut keys for adding and removing fog now work properly without the Fog window needing to be open.

Additionally, the following changes have been made based on feedback.

The current tool selected is now displayed at the top of the screen instead of in the Drawing Tools. This allows you to keep track of what mode you're in even if windows are closed.

Added new keybinds for clearing/resetting fog, adding tokens, and opening the quick menu.

Lastly, the default artwork from the last generation of GATE has been removed. It was created by a personal friend of mine, and its home now resides on the Workshop! This prevents duplicate artwork from showing up in your collections if you're subscribing to his other content.

If you'd like to get the old artwork back, just subscribe to his content here.

Some of the earliest content is available here instead. If you find that you're missing some token art that was provided previously and isn't available on the workshop, reach out!