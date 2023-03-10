 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Code Rivals update for 10 March 2023

Patch 0.3.23.03.09a - Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10735303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed missplaced tutorial text on some levels
fixed "true" text appearing on coding blocks other than "branch" type
fixed a bug that allowed for 0.00 reload time to be saved on "upgrade" level
replaced old code on "upgrade" level

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link