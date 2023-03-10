 Skip to content

Bravery and Greed update for 10 March 2023

Bravery & Greed l Hotfix

Bravery & Greed l Hotfix

Build 10735180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Adventurers! ⚔️

We've identified a few small issues with the latest patch, and have made some fixes to the game - find them below! ✨

Patch Notes:

Gear & Perks

  • Fixed Triboelectricity (Static Fists) not working properly when enchanted to a very high level
  • Fixed Unstable Current (Quavering Hand) rarely causing the player to freeze in place
  • Fixed Flight (Icarus' Footwear) causing the player to freeze in place if the Boots were unequipped 
    while flying

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with a specific sequence of actions in the end-of game screen of online games
  • Fixed a display issue with Mouse Button icons

That's all for now, Adventurers! ❤️

