Bravery & Greed l Hotfix

Hey Adventurers! ⚔️

We've identified a few small issues with the latest patch, and have made some fixes to the game - find them below! ✨

Patch Notes:

Gear & Perks

Fixed Triboelectricity (Static Fists) not working properly when enchanted to a very high level

Fixed Unstable Current (Quavering Hand) rarely causing the player to freeze in place

Fixed Flight (Icarus' Footwear) causing the player to freeze in place if the Boots were unequipped

while flying

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with a specific sequence of actions in the end-of game screen of online games

Fixed a display issue with Mouse Button icons

