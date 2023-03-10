Bravery & Greed l Hotfix

Hey Adventurers! ⚔️
We've identified a few small issues with the latest patch, and have made some fixes to the game - find them below! ✨
Patch Notes:
Gear & Perks
- Fixed Triboelectricity (Static Fists) not working properly when enchanted to a very high level
- Fixed Unstable Current (Quavering Hand) rarely causing the player to freeze in place
- Fixed Flight (Icarus' Footwear) causing the player to freeze in place if the Boots were unequipped
while flying
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with a specific sequence of actions in the end-of game screen of online games
- Fixed a display issue with Mouse Button icons
That's all for now, Adventurers! ❤️
