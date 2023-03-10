Icarus Week Sixty Six Update | Mission ‘Ironclad’ and updates on Galileo

Week Sixty Six introduces a new mission to Icarus, Ironclad. Tasked with deploying protective plating to three different locations in preparation for a research station deployment, your task will be fraught with risk and challenges.

We also give an update on our ‘Galileo’ project, and our progress so far on the fishing and bestiary features.

Jump in and have a read.

Mission: Ironclad

This week brings a new mission to Icarus, Ironclad. Your task is to deploy large metal plates in three different locations on the map in preparation for a research station deployment. Your briefing is as follows:

//OPERATOR: Sinotai

// BIOME: The Great River

// BACKGROUND: Schematics for plating construction in space or on the surface have been developed

// MISSION: Deploy protective plating in prepration for research station deployment

// TERMS: Schematics and deployment locations provided, additional plating will be provided as suitable launch windows arise

Orbital Exchange Interface Improvements

We’ve been gathering feedback on our improvements to dropship and mission reward pod landing spots and are adding one more safeguard this week, this time for Orbital Exchange Pods.

Orbital Exchange Pods can now be recalled from the Orbital Exchange Interface in case they end up in a bad position, allowing you to move past any location issues that may happen by random and prevent you from gathering resources.

Progress on Galileo

The first features you’ll see from our Roadmap are the Fishing system, a Bestiary and Achievements. We plan to combine these into one large patch, which we’ve codenamed Galileo, which we expect to share in 2-3 months.

More than just a Fishing Rod, our Fishing system will let you use rods, lures and traps to capture a variety of fish which can be used in new cooking recipes, decorations and collections. It includes a new UI for the anglers which records the number caught, the highest quality as well as longest and heaviest. You will have to traverse the map and fish in different environments to catch them all.

This week, we have been spending most of our time iterating on the catching mechanic for fishing and making adjustments to its performance and feel based on internal feedback. We have also managed to get the basic implementation of the bestiary and fishing UI in to our dev environment, as well as having a lot of the fish being modelled, skinned and rigged. These are the early foundations of both features, and we’re making great progress early on in this process.

Changelog v1.2.41.108522

New Content

IRONCLAD: Initial mission setup

IRONCLAD: Update mission steps, recipe requirements and objective locations. - Added old quest markers to vision folder

IRONCLAD: Added dialogue events and increased rewards

IRONCLAD: Added quest text when a new pod drop zone has been marked on the map

IRONCLAD: Fixed spawn locations selection

IRONCLAD: Fixed save progress

IRONCLAD: Fixed pod spawn locations.

IRONCLAD: Fixed snap point visuals on reload

IRONCLAD: Fixed mission completion dropping placed plating and not removing map icon.

IRONCLAD: Fixed pod deployment for clients

IRONCLAD: Added and updated mission art

IRONCLAD: Fixed spawn timings

IRONCLAD: Rewrote spawning logic.

IRONCLAD: Updated layered plating drop mesh

IRONCLAD: Improved visual feedback when completing a location

IRONCLAD: Fixed search area not being cleaned up resulting in pod spawning repeatedly

IRONCLAD: Add additional objective complete feedback to sides bravo and charlie

Fixed

DEP_Hedgehog - added 3x damage state meshes (SM_DEP_Hedgehog_MED_01-03)

Scorpion Hedgehog Trap - added 3x damage state meshes (SM_ITM_Scorpion_Hedgehog_Trap_01-03)

Fixed a number of typos

Fixed a bug preventing dynamic mission rewards that don't scale to only ever give 1 of the item. - Tweaked some dynamic mission rewards with fixed scaling in mind

Fixing geyser reverb being too loud when inside a cave with a geyser near by

Fixed grenade effect not cleaning up properly after detonation

Added ability for collection steps to complete on partial collection, setup AGRICULTURE: Hydroponics to complete collect step on partial collection

DYN: Cache, fixed a bug allowing abandoning the mission to grant XP

Permit Use Of Unstuck Button When Mounted

Added ability to rerequest exotic transport pods

Fixing up Plating placement in the quest step and reimporting deployable to have the correct facing to match and correct import scale

Fixed collection logic to work again with individual collection.

Added SPELUNKING to list of prospects that allow partial collection to complete their quest step

Reduced cooldown between exotic transport pod redelivery to 30s from 300s, added slight delay before new pod comes down after sending off current one

