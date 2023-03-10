Hotfix 1.54

Share · View all patches · Build 10734846 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 00:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

We continue with the struggle to address the issue with the in-game menu crashing.

Once we get to the bottom of this, expect a major update that revamps the whole menu system.

Thank you for your patience 🙏

Infinite Bliss ✨