Redaxium 2 update for 10 March 2023

Patch 1.06b

Patch 1.06b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix: Eliminated a lock-up when in dialog menu.
-Fix: Text of Radar was in wrong position.
-Fix: External Weapon Rank and Ammo text was displaying in wrong position.

