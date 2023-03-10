-Fix: Eliminated a lock-up when in dialog menu.
-Fix: Text of Radar was in wrong position.
-Fix: External Weapon Rank and Ammo text was displaying in wrong position.
Redaxium 2 update for 10 March 2023
Patch 1.06b
