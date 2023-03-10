Brew Playtest Hotfix 3

BALANCE CHANGES
- The exploding mech enemy has gotten a significant nerf. 33% less health, damage reduced by almost 40% and the explosion radius has been reduced.
- The shield guy has gotten a nerf to the knockback, 50% reduced damage
- The flyers have gotten a 25% reduction in damage
- Reduced the amount of enemies that spawn in the early game
BUGFIXES
- Finding empty rooms should be fixed
- Finding the chest already spawned when entering a room should be fixed
- Fixed one issue where the enemy spawner sometimes tried to activate enemies before finishing the loading of them, leading to all sorts of trouble.
- Fixed an issue where the game would just send endless hordes of enemies at you, skipping a bunch of difficulties in the process. The slower CPU/Storage, the more consistent this bug was.
- Ice aura VFX is finally working as it should now
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the chest, locking you in the room
- Fixed a bug where quitting to the menu could sometimes crash the game instead
OTHER
- Reduced the volume of the room clear sound
