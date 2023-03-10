 Skip to content

Brew Playtest update for 10 March 2023

Brew Playtest Hotfix 3

Brew Playtest Hotfix 3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BALANCE CHANGES

  • The exploding mech enemy has gotten a significant nerf. 33% less health, damage reduced by almost 40% and the explosion radius has been reduced.
  • The shield guy has gotten a nerf to the knockback, 50% reduced damage
  • The flyers have gotten a 25% reduction in damage
  • Reduced the amount of enemies that spawn in the early game

BUGFIXES

  • Finding empty rooms should be fixed
  • Finding the chest already spawned when entering a room should be fixed
  • Fixed one issue where the enemy spawner sometimes tried to activate enemies before finishing the loading of them, leading to all sorts of trouble.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would just send endless hordes of enemies at you, skipping a bunch of difficulties in the process. The slower CPU/Storage, the more consistent this bug was.
  • Ice aura VFX is finally working as it should now
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the chest, locking you in the room
  • Fixed a bug where quitting to the menu could sometimes crash the game instead

OTHER

  • Reduced the volume of the room clear sound

