Plague Breaker Update for March 2023

Hello again everyone! As I mentioned in the previous update, this update had a big focus on improving the UI. I've also added 4k and 1440p support, fixed a ton of bugs, added a new item and more!

UI Changes

This update had a lot of major UI changes! Every UI has been recreated to be scaled properly for all 16:9 resolutions. I've also added a lot of quality of life improvements to these UIs such as dimming the background UI for popups, ensuring that all selectable abilities have green outlines for clarity. All fonts should be consistent within UIs as well.

Old Inventory

Here is an example of the old UI, it's so difficult to tell which item I have selected! The outline is also not pixel perfect, you can see a seam around the item.



New Inventory

Now it's so much easier to see which item I have selected and which I don't, my cursor has the white outline and seamlessly blends into the item.



Changes

The first major change is 4k and 1440p support! The new UI overhaul combined with a better pixel perfect calculation means that all 16:9 resolutions should be supported soon, for now I've added just 4k and 1440p.

Quick Restart

There is now a Restart button on the death screen. No more returning back to the main menu just to restart with the same class!

Other Changes

Complete Map now shows rooms you haven't visited yet

Battery now recharges at 50% instead of 35%

Holy Water now lights undead on fire

Equipped potions now ask if you want to consume them when interacted with when equipped

Doubled the attack range for Call Lightning

Potions now cost 50 gold for small and 100 gold for regular for the Adventurer

Bug Fixes

Fixed dialog boxes that had text popping out

Fixed bug where scrollbar didn't work in shops

Fixed autoscrolling in co-op

Fixed bug where adventurer and trade menus would show the wheel of chance health gain/loss

Potion and poison effects now end when the boss has died

Fixed bug where getting killed by the Greater Armor would show Spikes as cause of death

Fixed bug where Adventurer could not cast Call Lightning

Fixed bug where adventurer could not be reset back to 0 hp

New Item

A new item has been added! The Purple Gem increases spell damage, similar to the other gem items.

I plan on releasing a new update shortly with a few more UI fixes and various other bugs, and then it will be a month or two of working on the final boss. Hopefully that update should be live before May for a full release of the game in June or July if all goes as planned!