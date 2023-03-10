1.9.1 Patch Notes

This is a quick patch to address a couple of important issues:
- We have fixed a bug that was causing crashes on some devices.
- We have made some visual adjustments to the Busan map.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is a quick patch to address a couple of important issues:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update