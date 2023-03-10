 Skip to content

Mini Motorways update for 10 March 2023

1.9.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10734568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick patch to address a couple of important issues:

  1. We have fixed a bug that was causing crashes on some devices.
  2. We have made some visual adjustments to the Busan map.

