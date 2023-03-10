 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds update for 10 March 2023

Controller and Mac Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10734482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game controllers now work much more reliably
  • Issues with Apple silicon Macs should be resolved

Changed files in this update

Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds Depot Windows Depot 445111
  • Loading history…
Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds Depot Mac Depot 445112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link