- Game controllers now work much more reliably
- Issues with Apple silicon Macs should be resolved
Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds update for 10 March 2023
Controller and Mac Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds Depot Windows Depot 445111
- Loading history…
Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds Depot Mac Depot 445112
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update