Playcraft update for 9 March 2023

Update 09 March

Update 09 March

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improve head animation when you look back
Activate platform can be controlled with a button
Laser fixes
Prevent 0 dmg collision
Screenshot fixes
Activate platform fixes
Possible prefab fixes

