Improve head animation when you look back
Activate platform can be controlled with a button
Laser fixes
Prevent 0 dmg collision
Screenshot fixes
Activate platform fixes
Possible prefab fixes
Playcraft update for 9 March 2023
Update 09 March
Changed files in this update