Glider Sim update for 9 March 2023

Update 1.9.9_EarlyAccess: Flight Path

Build 10734053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Render your current flight path on the map.
-Remove railings from wooden platforms.
-Add ability to weight shift in VR with map open.
-Add ability to weight shift with Para Controller control mode enabled.
-Fix wind output variable in telemetry data.

