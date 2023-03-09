-Render your current flight path on the map.
-Remove railings from wooden platforms.
-Add ability to weight shift in VR with map open.
-Add ability to weight shift with Para Controller control mode enabled.
-Fix wind output variable in telemetry data.
Glider Sim update for 9 March 2023
Update 1.9.9_EarlyAccess: Flight Path
