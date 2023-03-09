Update 0.11.12!

I have received a lot of player feedback regarding weapon overheating, which is why I have implemented a new overheating system:

Previously, if the weapon overheated, it became disabled until it cooled down completely. Now, we have changed that. From now on, if the weapon overheats, it will not be completely disabled, but the firing rate will be significantly reduced. This means that players will not be completely defenseless, but they will have to be more strategic in their use of the weapon and take overheating into account to optimize its effectiveness.

Additionally, we have added a new gameplay mechanism. Just when the weapon overheats, a green marker will appear and an alarm will sound for half a second. If the player releases the fire button and fires again during that time, they will receive a special bonus and the weapon will cool down completely. This will allow players to quickly recover from overheating and get back into action.

By default, this new system will be enabled. However, if you prefer the previous system, you can change it from the menu options.

I want to thank everyone for their comments and criticism. I remind you that the main objective of this Early Access stage is to know your opinions, try new things, and know what you like and what you don't. In that sense, as always, I invite you to share your opinions and what you think about this new mechanism. They are very important to continue the development!