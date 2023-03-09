Patchnotes 2023-03-09

New patchnotes just went live (2023-03-09):
- Proxyware: fixed "Push Update" not having a cooldown.
- Proxyware: new warning when trying to buy multiple ad campaigns at the same time (some people thought spamming ads makes them better).
- Death screen: made text appear faster.
- Web Browser: made DuckDuckGo the default search.
- Web Browser: better explanation when trying to visit an .onion page without having it found in the current run.
- Desktop: made help tutorials have more clear and direct content.
- Death screen: made text more clear and direct.
- ChatterApp: hitman usernames sent by MARKOV are now highlighted with a red color.
- Demons: added hint to keep lights turned on after too many demons accumulate.
- Stalkers: added hint to keep lights turned off after too many stalkers accumulate.
Changed files in this update