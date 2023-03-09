 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XXX_CYBERRAT_XXX update for 9 March 2023

Patchnotes 2023-03-09

Share · View all patches · Build 10733898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patchnotes just went live (2023-03-09):

  • Proxyware: fixed "Push Update" not having a cooldown.
  • Proxyware: new warning when trying to buy multiple ad campaigns at the same time (some people thought spamming ads makes them better).
  • Death screen: made text appear faster.
  • Web Browser: made DuckDuckGo the default search.
  • Web Browser: better explanation when trying to visit an .onion page without having it found in the current run.
  • Desktop: made help tutorials have more clear and direct content.
  • Death screen: made text more clear and direct.
  • ChatterApp: hitman usernames sent by MARKOV are now highlighted with a red color.
  • Demons: added hint to keep lights turned on after too many demons accumulate.
  • Stalkers: added hint to keep lights turned off after too many stalkers accumulate.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link