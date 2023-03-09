Bugs fix + new powerup + balances

Thanks for all the great players who took the time to report me the bugs!

Fixed (?) the bug that cause slowness over time - please let me know if not!

Fixed bug in 'Random' skill first level, to prevent skills you shouldn't get.

Fixed bug that the restart mission button disappear after winning daily challenge.

Fixed bug with 'Box of Bees' artifact, and potentially other broken weapon addons.

Added 'Summon' type to some summoning skills. This does not affect the bonus from the 'Summoner' powerup, its only for readability.

Added type to some additional passive skills like 'Curse' and 'Corpse Explosion'.

Added weapon type to skills data in character selection menu.

Made 'Rage' more effective on melee skills than others.

Added 'Brute Force' powerup.

Increased some summoned creatures follow distance.

Made Obelisk and Travel East a tiny bit easier.

There are still some open bugs and requests in queue that I haven't got to do yet. I haven't forgot about them but feel free to remind me if you think I did.

Thanks!