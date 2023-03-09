 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 9 March 2023

Bugs fix + new powerup + balances

Last edited by Wendy

Thanks for all the great players who took the time to report me the bugs!

  • Fixed (?) the bug that cause slowness over time - please let me know if not!
  • Fixed bug in 'Random' skill first level, to prevent skills you shouldn't get.
  • Fixed bug that the restart mission button disappear after winning daily challenge.
  • Fixed bug with 'Box of Bees' artifact, and potentially other broken weapon addons.
  • Added 'Summon' type to some summoning skills. This does not affect the bonus from the 'Summoner' powerup, its only for readability.
  • Added type to some additional passive skills like 'Curse' and 'Corpse Explosion'.
  • Added weapon type to skills data in character selection menu.
  • Made 'Rage' more effective on melee skills than others.
  • Added 'Brute Force' powerup.
  • Increased some summoned creatures follow distance.
  • Made Obelisk and Travel East a tiny bit easier.

There are still some open bugs and requests in queue that I haven't got to do yet. I haven't forgot about them but feel free to remind me if you think I did.

Thanks!

