Bugs fix + new powerup + balances

Thanks for all the great players who took the time to report me the bugs!
- Fixed (?) the bug that cause slowness over time - please let me know if not!
- Fixed bug in 'Random' skill first level, to prevent skills you shouldn't get.
- Fixed bug that the restart mission button disappear after winning daily challenge.
- Fixed bug with 'Box of Bees' artifact, and potentially other broken weapon addons.
- Added 'Summon' type to some summoning skills. This does not affect the bonus from the 'Summoner' powerup, its only for readability.
- Added type to some additional passive skills like 'Curse' and 'Corpse Explosion'.
- Added weapon type to skills data in character selection menu.
- Made 'Rage' more effective on melee skills than others.
- Added 'Brute Force' powerup.
- Increased some summoned creatures follow distance.
- Made Obelisk and Travel East a tiny bit easier.
There are still some open bugs and requests in queue that I haven't got to do yet. I haven't forgot about them but feel free to remind me if you think I did.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update