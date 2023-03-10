Patch 1.0.80613

Private Screening
- Hosted Private Screenings are now persistent across multiple matches. All participants will return to the private lobby at the conclusion of a match, retaining match settings and loadout changes.
- Experimental teen and monster AI Bot support has been added to Private Screening. Any player slot in the private lobby can be filled with a bot instead of a human player. We hope you enjoy trying out this feature, but note that this feature is still early in development and the bots have pathing and decision making issues. Additionally, the Doll Master and Deathwire monster bots have not been taught to use their powers yet.
- Spectator support for up to 2 spectator players has been added to Private Screening. Spectator players may swap between teen and monster perspectives.
- The Anomaly monster and Ice Station map have been removed from the Private Screening preview mode while we finish working on them in preparation for their official launch.
- A new preview map has been added to Private Screening: the spooky and atmospheric Graveyard! Please note as a preview map it is still in development and is missing sounds and polish that will be added prior to its full release.
Loading Screens
- The hints provided during loading screens have been overhauled to provide new information for helping players learn the game, grouped into topics.
Movie Challenges
- Several new challenges have been added to teen’s procedurally generated Forgotten Films.
- The challenge “Hit a teen within 20 seconds after transforming into the monster.” has had the time window increased to 30 seconds.
Monsters
- Danger Sense customization has been added to the Game tab of the Options menu. This submenu allows you to turn the indicator on/off independent of the reticle, as well as alter the Danger Sense indicator size and color to your liking.
- The Torment points awarded for the Doll Master scoring events “Jump Attack” and “Doll Attack” have been slightly increased.
Teens
- Over the course of 5 minutes after the Book of the Dead lockbox spawns, the distance at which a dead spectral can hear the whispering coming from the lockbox will gradually increase to make it easier to find.
- Teens that are uninjured and inside a locker will no longer make any breathing sounds the monster can hear.
Weapons
- When a monster takes damage from a Cursed Sword or Raygun from a distance beyond 14 meters, the slowing effect applied to the monster will be lessened, up to a 50% reduction at 30 meters or further.
Character Customization
- Added sounds to many previously silent monster emotes.
- Added the missing batteries to the boom box in the teen emote “Say it with Love” so it now plays music!
- New animation poses have been added for teens while they are wearing bulky outfits to prevent geometry crashing.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where player names would not appear when the camera was centered on an ally equipped with a Shock Sphere.
- Fixed an issue where monsters would sometimes be briefly unable to be damaged by weapons while vaulting.
- Fixed an issue where a delay could sometimes occur between when a Cross light beam hit the monster and it would be slowed and damaged by it.
- Fixed an issue where the Raygun would sometimes stop firing if the player rapidly pressed and released the fire button and then held the button down.
- Fixed an issue where Raygun shots would sometimes play an impact confirmation sound but deal no damage to the monster in high latency situations.
- Fixed an issue where the effects of the monster being wounded or stunned by certain weapon mods (e.g. Angelic Fury) would cause that effect to persist for future stuns or wounds.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the RC Flyer beam effect would continue to play briefly after the Flyer was destroyed by a monster attack.
- Improved collision detection for Holy Slingshot grenades aimed at thinner parts of a monster’s body.
- Fixed an issue where the Energize Progress Bar on the weapon HUD would not accurately display the amount of progress made at low amounts of energy.
- Fixed some areas where a possessed Doll could fall out of the map after being possessed by the Doll Master.
- Fixed an issue where player’s account portraits would not display next to their name on the end of round score screen.
- Fixed the ‘leave match’ modal message for Private Screening to no longer mention saved progress (progression is turned off in Private Screening).
- Fixed an issue where a double press Ping (alert Ping) was not counting towards the “Ping a location on the map.” or “Ping the monster.” challenges.
- Fixed an issue where a teen player pressing the Ping button several times rapidly could cause the Ping marker to flicker on and off.
- Fixed an issue where the Luma that spawns while playing the Teen Tutorial would sometimes not be visible.
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes see multiple of the same type of prize box icon on the Prize Box opening screen.
- Fixed an issue where Weapon skins being previewed were not being reverted back to the equipped skin after exiting the Styles menu.
- Fixed an issue on the Weapons screen where the weapon's title descriptor would not always match the currently selected skin and mod combination.
- Fixed an issue on the Weapons screen where the weapon's title descriptor would display incorrectly after switching between weapons/stigmas several times.
- Fixed an issue where the Weapon Skin panel displayed incorrectly when the player had unowned weapon skins.
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes equip more perks at once than they had perk slots unlocked.
- Fixed an issue where the Map Stats were missing from the Stats screen.
- Fixed an issue where the currently selected Region or Faction could be changed while inputting a Private Screening lobby code.
- Fixed a bug where a tip that taught the monster about the sound from a failed crafting skill check would appear even if the teen perk Silent Shadow prevented the sound from happening.
Known Issues
- Once in a matchmaking lobby, teen players will be unable to switch which teen they currently have selected.
