A War of a Madman's Making update for 9 March 2023

Patch 0.4.4.5 - Achievements fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, commanders!

Today's patch - 0.4.4.5 - mainly fixes an issue where Steam achievements were getting cleared any time you started a new game. (I learned that the Ren'Py clear all feature doesn't do what I thought!)

In addition, there's a number of bug fixes and typo fixes throughout the game.

Thanks to everyone who's played so far and left positive feedback! I'm slowly figuring out just what I want to do with the GUI to make the presentation a little less bare-bones. I appreciate your patience!

