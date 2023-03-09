 Skip to content

Puppet Master: The Game update for 9 March 2023

Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.5c

Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.5c · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Sorry about the last patch, it had to be reverted immediately due to some major issues our community discovered. Took a bit to resolve them. This is the actual patch notes OPEN BETA 0.7.5c

Until now you have been playing on 0.7.4_

SINGLEPLAYER

Bot
Reduced sprint starting speed from 5 to 4
Reduced Lugar damage from 35 to 10

Attic
Improved platforming in the Totem room.

THIEF

Increased objective reveal timer from 360 to 420 seconds
Objectives now have an effect to make them easier to spot.

HUMANS

Weapon Drops are now slightly emissive.

Sprint Speed
Increased starting speed for Agent from 5 to 6
Increased starting speed for Neil Gallagher from 4 to 6

Melee weapons
Reduced Secondary Attack from 1.16 to 0.666

Firepoker
Increased Secondary Attack charge movement multiplayer from 0.7 to 1 (No slowdown)
Decreased Secondary Attack minimum charge time from 0.5 to 0.25

Crowbar
Increased weapon charge movement multiplayer from 0.7 to 0.85
Decreased Secondary Attack minimum charge time from 0.5 to 0.35

Kick
Increased cooldown from 5 to 7 seconds
Ragdoll time increased 5 to 6 seconds

Smack
Decreased cooldown from 3.5 to 2 seconds
Decrease starting ragdoll time for charged attack from 3 to 1 seconds
Decreased charged ragdoll time from 4 to 2 seconds

Puppets

Pinhead
Increased Wrench draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds
Increased Wrench Putaway time from 0.5 to 1 seconds
Gave the Wrench a cooldown of 5 seconds
Decreased Wrench Charge time from 5 seconds to 2 seconds
Increased Fist putaway time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds
Increased Fist draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds

Doors

Human open interaction time decreased from 1.2 to 1
Puppet close interaction time increased from 1 to 1.5

Vent Cover

health reduced from 16 to 14

Puppet Trunk

Fixed the name of the Bloody Tunneler skin.

Hosting Games

Room names now have a character limit.
Give the random map option a proper graphic.

Changed files in this update

