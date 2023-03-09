Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.5c

Share · View all patches · Build 10733766 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 22:32:09 UTC by Wendy

_Sorry about the last patch, it had to be reverted immediately due to some major issues our community discovered. Took a bit to resolve them. This is the actual patch notes OPEN BETA 0.7.5c

Until now you have been playing on 0.7.4_

SINGLEPLAYER

Bot

Reduced sprint starting speed from 5 to 4

Reduced Lugar damage from 35 to 10

Attic

Improved platforming in the Totem room.

THIEF

Increased objective reveal timer from 360 to 420 seconds

Objectives now have an effect to make them easier to spot.

HUMANS

Weapon Drops are now slightly emissive.

Sprint Speed

Increased starting speed for Agent from 5 to 6

Increased starting speed for Neil Gallagher from 4 to 6

Melee weapons

Reduced Secondary Attack from 1.16 to 0.666

Firepoker

Increased Secondary Attack charge movement multiplayer from 0.7 to 1 (No slowdown)

Decreased Secondary Attack minimum charge time from 0.5 to 0.25

Crowbar

Increased weapon charge movement multiplayer from 0.7 to 0.85

Decreased Secondary Attack minimum charge time from 0.5 to 0.35

Kick

Increased cooldown from 5 to 7 seconds

Ragdoll time increased 5 to 6 seconds

Smack

Decreased cooldown from 3.5 to 2 seconds

Decrease starting ragdoll time for charged attack from 3 to 1 seconds

Decreased charged ragdoll time from 4 to 2 seconds

Puppets

Pinhead

Increased Wrench draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds

Increased Wrench Putaway time from 0.5 to 1 seconds

Gave the Wrench a cooldown of 5 seconds

Decreased Wrench Charge time from 5 seconds to 2 seconds

Increased Fist putaway time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds

Increased Fist draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds

Doors

Human open interaction time decreased from 1.2 to 1

Puppet close interaction time increased from 1 to 1.5

Vent Cover

health reduced from 16 to 14

Puppet Trunk

Fixed the name of the Bloody Tunneler skin.

Hosting Games

Room names now have a character limit.

Give the random map option a proper graphic.