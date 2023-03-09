Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.5c

_Sorry about the last patch, it had to be reverted immediately due to some major issues our community discovered. Took a bit to resolve them. This is the actual patch notes OPEN BETA 0.7.5c
Until now you have been playing on 0.7.4_
SINGLEPLAYER
Bot
Reduced sprint starting speed from 5 to 4
Reduced Lugar damage from 35 to 10
Attic
Improved platforming in the Totem room.
THIEF
Increased objective reveal timer from 360 to 420 seconds
Objectives now have an effect to make them easier to spot.
HUMANS
Weapon Drops are now slightly emissive.
Sprint Speed
Increased starting speed for Agent from 5 to 6
Increased starting speed for Neil Gallagher from 4 to 6
Melee weapons
Reduced Secondary Attack from 1.16 to 0.666
Firepoker
Increased Secondary Attack charge movement multiplayer from 0.7 to 1 (No slowdown)
Decreased Secondary Attack minimum charge time from 0.5 to 0.25
Crowbar
Increased weapon charge movement multiplayer from 0.7 to 0.85
Decreased Secondary Attack minimum charge time from 0.5 to 0.35
Kick
Increased cooldown from 5 to 7 seconds
Ragdoll time increased 5 to 6 seconds
Smack
Decreased cooldown from 3.5 to 2 seconds
Decrease starting ragdoll time for charged attack from 3 to 1 seconds
Decreased charged ragdoll time from 4 to 2 seconds
Puppets
Pinhead
Increased Wrench draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds
Increased Wrench Putaway time from 0.5 to 1 seconds
Gave the Wrench a cooldown of 5 seconds
Decreased Wrench Charge time from 5 seconds to 2 seconds
Increased Fist putaway time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds
Increased Fist draw time from 0.5 to 1.5 seconds
Doors
Human open interaction time decreased from 1.2 to 1
Puppet close interaction time increased from 1 to 1.5
Vent Cover
health reduced from 16 to 14
Puppet Trunk
Fixed the name of the Bloody Tunneler skin.
Hosting Games
Room names now have a character limit.
Give the random map option a proper graphic.
Changed files in this update