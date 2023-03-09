0.1.13 - A Mixed Bag

Shields can now parry. (Suggested by Someone64.)

Axe jump attack now cancels sprint.

Hurtling objects now take collision damage based on velocity.

Soul Sorcery now only gives mana for non-spell kills.

Reduced Conjuration durability restoration per mana from 20%/30% -> 15%/22%.

Increased Rocket Launcher durability cost per rocket from 12% -> 15%.

Reduced Rocket Launcher reload time from 2 -> 1.8 seconds.

Increased Rocket Launcher infusion trait durability restored per kill from 6% -> 8%.

Added resolution override to settings menu. (Suggested by KirbyOrca.)

Attempted to fix some edge cases that could cause spell channeling to get stuck. (Reported by Chonky Boye and Jazdia.)