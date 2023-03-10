Share · View all patches · Build 10733570 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! We've just released VRChat 2023.1.2 (1286) live!

This update is now live on all platforms!

⚠️ This update is NOT network compatible, so you will not be able to see your friends until they update. Users who are on older versions will not be visible to those on the latest version, and vice versa. Please ask your friends to update VRChat!

In this update, we introduced several quality-of-life improvements and several bug fixes! Check out our latest Video Patchnotes for more info!

Full patch notes are available here!

Improvements

Avatar texture memory usage is now considered a ranked performance stat and will affect your avatar’s performance rank. PC: Excellent: up to 40MB Good: up to 75MB Medium: up to 110MB Poor: up to 150MB Very Poor: 150MB+ Quest: Excellent: up to 10MB Good: up to 18MB Medium: up to 25MB Poor: up to 40MB Very Poor: 40MB+ This is not upload size. This is texture memory usage. They are not the same thing.

Completely overhauled internal handling of portals! This should provide much better stability and security to portals, preventing many cases of portals disappearing or desyncing between instance members

Friends+ portals now default to unlocked

Earmuffs range can now take the shape of a cone , allowing you to focus on conversations in front of you

Nameplates will show an icon when a player has earmuffs enabled

Avatar "Hide by Distance" and "Hide by Count" visual aid and toggle

PhysBones have been adjusted to use and maintain the initial hand-to-bone offset as your "grab position" instead of a fixed relative position per bone This means that grabbed PhysBones won’t move or "snap" when you initially grab. They will only move when you move the grabbing hand An upcoming SDK update (next week) will add in a toggle that will allow you to turn this behavior off per component

Added a Report User option to report users for using a modified client or "hacking". You can find this under "Report User -> Behavior". Reporting people using modified clients in this way is very helpful to our Trust and Safety and Security teams! Thank you for your reports!



Bug Fixes

Fixed multi-layer camera not being accessible for non-VRC+ subscribers

Fixed an issue that could cause crashes when disconnecting multiple audio devices at once

Fixed last valid portal placement marker getting stuck in place when looking at invalid surfaces

Fixed portal placement in situations with no surface available at all blocking user input

Fixed shuffle button in "Random" worlds menu not working

Various smaller UI fixes

Various smaller groups fixes

Safety and Security improvements

