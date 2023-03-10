Post Release Update #2 is out now 💠! Check out the latest changes 🧐

Scouts! 🖖

Time certainly flies, and it's hard to believe that Lumencraft was released quite some time ago. However, we are grateful for your continuous feedback and support.

We value your dedication to making the game the best it can be - thanks!

Today, we have a special surprise - a new update for Lumencraft! We have improved the controller support, made a few changes, and resolved numerous minor bugs.

Be sure not to miss out on the latest improvements! You can find the complete changelog below:

## [Post-Release Update #2] -- 2022-03-10

### Added

Campaign: added some clarifications regarding Technology Orbs

added "Use Item" hint when a consumable item is selected in the inventory

Editor: added new event condition: Lumen Beam - "Is Shooting"

### Changed

Campaign: tweaked objectives in Lumenous Defenses

Campaign: Generators in Lumenous Defenses will now run infinitely

Campaign: tweaked first objective in Drill Beyond Limits

Co-op: reworked control selection screen. Now it always lists up to 4 connected devices and displays their names

tweaked description of Power Expander

removed controller shortcuts for social media

-> the buttons are available in Extras menu

-> the buttons are available in Extras menu tweaked how Speed upgrade is displayed in Scout Center

### Fixed

Co-op: fixed minimap covering second player's inventory in campaign

fixed player's crosshair disappearing when toggling map menu while playing on the controller

fixed Technology Orbs on Rocket Arena map

fixed resolution not reverting when confirmation prompt is cancelled

misc translation fixes

fixed screen messages not respecting interaction key

fixed buildings becoming permanently red if the game was saved while building

fixed Stone Gate UI getting stuck and not opening even if have correct keys/items

fixed possibility to push Chests under the terrain

fixed Reactor getting all screens disabled randomly

fixed auto-drill not working in secondary slot

improved movement with analog sticks

fixed not being able to remap buttons of a controller

Steam: "Double the gun, double the fun" can no longer be achieved with any item

Editor: fixed goal sequence breaking when the game is loaded

We look forward to your opinions on the update and hope you enjoy playing the game. Remember to report any bugs you encounter through Discord or the Steam Community, as it's the best way to address them.

