- Sample : Instrument mode: de-triggering fixed, leaving no notes playing with master stop/reset
- Omitter : Connection between two omitters now as Sync (instead of Trigger), so any numbers can pass through.
- Sample : Polyphonic playhead flooding prevented.
manaCompiler update for 9 March 2023
Update 1.4.8
