 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

manaCompiler update for 9 March 2023

Update 1.4.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10733428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sample : Instrument mode: de-triggering fixed, leaving no notes playing with master stop/reset
  • Omitter : Connection between two omitters now as Sync (instead of Trigger), so any numbers can pass through.
  • Sample : Polyphonic playhead flooding prevented.

Changed files in this update

manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link