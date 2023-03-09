Wardudes Update 1.32

Hi fellow dudes and dudettes!
Here's some new content as promised!
Update 1.32 of Wardudes has arrived, bringing a new item and a new exciting mechanic!
New item: Jetpack
- Hold the fire button to fly around the map
- Using the jetpack doesn't end your turn, but it has a limited amount of fuel
- Be careful of fall damage!
- Every class is equipped with one (for now)
New mechanic: Mid-Air shooting
- You can now use some items mid-air
- Your dude will temporarly stop to take the shot
- Be careful of fall damage! (again)
If you want to try the new content with other players tune in for Wardudes Gameday tomorrow!
Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!
