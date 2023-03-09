Many new fixs
[FEAT] Add more sample to tick method.
[FIX] Client scene was not unloaded correctly on playtest.
[CLEAN] debug log.
[CLEAN] fix a lot of "cannot complete because server is not active" warning.
[FIX] UI Looting container, OnLeft/RightClick call multiple times (Action stacked each time we init the window)
[REFACTO] Change InspectingObjData : now have ref of Nob
[CLEAN] Remove Logs on PlayerContainerManager
[CLEAN] Remove ChangeRebuildObsMode command
[IMPORT] Tailor WorkBench and Mithril Texture : Importation of the model and texture of the grade 1 and 2 different texture for mithril
[FIX] PlaceableItemController : Make sure akAmbient & AkGameObj is not null before destroying them
[CLEAN] Goblin : Remove AkAmbient & AkGameObj on Goblin Prefab
[CLEAN] Prefab Torch : Remove AKAmbient & AkGameObj on Prefab Torch
[PERF] PlaceableItemController : Destroy AkGameObj component in children along the AkAmbient
[FEAT] [PERF] Create a ServerAKGameObjectCleanController to attach to a gameObject that is made to play sound on client to not play them on server
[PERF] BiomeSoundManager : Server don't listen event to play sound
[CLEAN] JumpSoundManager : Delete some unused method & comments
[FIX] PlaceableRespawnController : get rid of dupplicate list respawn in area sorting
[FIX] HarvestableManager : make sure the harvestable manager has harvestables if not destroy it to avoid index out of range when attempting to access to a harvestable in the list
[REFACTO] Pickup : Send pickup object id in the PickUpCompleted event to be able to test which pick up was picked
[PERF] LookAtCameraManager : Logic only on client and get camera only once on start
Reign Of Dwarf Playtest update for 9 March 2023
Playtest Daily update
Many new fixs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update