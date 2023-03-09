 Skip to content

Reign Of Dwarf Playtest update for 9 March 2023

Playtest Daily update

Build 10733320

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many new fixs
[FEAT] Add more sample to tick method.
[FIX] Client scene was not unloaded correctly on playtest.
[CLEAN] debug log.
[CLEAN] fix a lot of "cannot complete because server is not active" warning.
[FIX] UI Looting container, OnLeft/RightClick call multiple times (Action stacked each time we init the window)
[REFACTO] Change InspectingObjData : now have ref of Nob
[CLEAN] Remove Logs on PlayerContainerManager
[CLEAN] Remove ChangeRebuildObsMode command
[IMPORT] Tailor WorkBench and Mithril Texture : Importation of the model and texture of the grade 1 and 2 different texture for mithril
[FIX] PlaceableItemController : Make sure akAmbient & AkGameObj is not null before destroying them
[CLEAN] Goblin : Remove AkAmbient & AkGameObj on Goblin Prefab
[CLEAN] Prefab Torch : Remove AKAmbient & AkGameObj on Prefab Torch
[PERF] PlaceableItemController : Destroy AkGameObj component in children along the AkAmbient
[FEAT] [PERF] Create a ServerAKGameObjectCleanController to attach to a gameObject that is made to play sound on client to not play them on server
[PERF] BiomeSoundManager : Server don't listen event to play sound
[CLEAN] JumpSoundManager : Delete some unused method & comments
[FIX] PlaceableRespawnController : get rid of dupplicate list respawn in area sorting
[FIX] HarvestableManager : make sure the harvestable manager has harvestables if not destroy it to avoid index out of range when attempting to access to a harvestable in the list
[REFACTO] Pickup : Send pickup object id in the PickUpCompleted event to be able to test which pick up was picked
[PERF] LookAtCameraManager : Logic only on client and get camera only once on start

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993281
