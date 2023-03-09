Playtest Daily update

Many new fixs

[FEAT] Add more sample to tick method.

[FIX] Client scene was not unloaded correctly on playtest.

[CLEAN] debug log.

[CLEAN] fix a lot of "cannot complete because server is not active" warning.

[FIX] UI Looting container, OnLeft/RightClick call multiple times (Action stacked each time we init the window)

[REFACTO] Change InspectingObjData : now have ref of Nob

[CLEAN] Remove Logs on PlayerContainerManager

[CLEAN] Remove ChangeRebuildObsMode command

[IMPORT] Tailor WorkBench and Mithril Texture : Importation of the model and texture of the grade 1 and 2 different texture for mithril

[FIX] PlaceableItemController : Make sure akAmbient & AkGameObj is not null before destroying them

[CLEAN] Goblin : Remove AkAmbient & AkGameObj on Goblin Prefab

[CLEAN] Prefab Torch : Remove AKAmbient & AkGameObj on Prefab Torch

[PERF] PlaceableItemController : Destroy AkGameObj component in children along the AkAmbient

[FEAT] [PERF] Create a ServerAKGameObjectCleanController to attach to a gameObject that is made to play sound on client to not play them on server

[PERF] BiomeSoundManager : Server don't listen event to play sound

[CLEAN] JumpSoundManager : Delete some unused method & comments

[FIX] PlaceableRespawnController : get rid of dupplicate list respawn in area sorting

[FIX] HarvestableManager : make sure the harvestable manager has harvestables if not destroy it to avoid index out of range when attempting to access to a harvestable in the list

[REFACTO] Pickup : Send pickup object id in the PickUpCompleted event to be able to test which pick up was picked

[PERF] LookAtCameraManager : Logic only on client and get camera only once on start