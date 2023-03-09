Hotfix 0.9.3.1

New Features
Improved Controller Support
- You can now use the START button on your controller to jump to the choose your map screen once you have set up your run in the prepare your run screen.
- You can now always use the B button on controller to navigate back to the previous screens.
Saved Last Map for Quick Start
Your last played map is now saved and automatically gains focus when you enter the choose your map screen. Simply press enter or the START button on your controller to enter the highest unlocked difficulty on this map.
Tooltip for Stashed Light Fragments
You can now hover with the mouse over the stashed light icon to get information on how they work. This supplements the last added tooltip for the elite spawn pool when you hover over the elite light fragment icon.
Improvements
- It is now checked what you OS language setting is instead of defaulting to the english language. This should also fix the revert back to english after game updates.
- Bleeding blade is now affected by the player effect transparency setting
Balancing:
- Switched rolling stone boss on mountains map with the worm boss since the rolling stone is harder to defeat.
- Changed unlock condition for character Darokin: Defeat the endboss on wave 20 in the basement (was any map before).
Bugfixes
- Fixed boss sound effects being played when sound effects are turned off
If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:
