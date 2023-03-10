Patch Note — v28402

Greetings everyone!
A small patch has just been pushed to Steam to fix a number of issues that were reported to us.
Here's what changed:
- Added confirmation pop-up for assigning skill points and figurines.
- Fixed Boy disappearing after the Palace Cinematic.
- Fixed Boss not responding after being attacked in night phase.
- Added additional facial animations and lip syncing to Pseudo and other characters.
- Fixed enemy physics bug where they could be pushed at a great distance.
- Fixed first person camera pain animation not showing up.
- Dead enemies no longer collide with invisible walls.
- Fixed water volumes sometimes not working.
- Improved smoke artifact Player vs Enemy (enemies strike each other accidentally)
- Fixed issues with hard lock in first person mode.
- Fixed foot placement "jittering" and collision detection for giant enemies.
- Improved enemy placement for non-targeted enemies in first person mode.
- Titan mammoth has updated hitboxes and less predictable attack patterns
- Credits updated.
We want to thank you for your cooperation and patience, and hope you're having a grand time in the lands of Zenozoik.
Changed files in this update