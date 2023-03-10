Patch Note — v28402

Greetings everyone!

A small patch has just been pushed to Steam to fix a number of issues that were reported to us.

Here's what changed:

Added confirmation pop-up for assigning skill points and figurines.

Fixed Boy disappearing after the Palace Cinematic.

Fixed Boss not responding after being attacked in night phase.

Added additional facial animations and lip syncing to Pseudo and other characters.

Fixed enemy physics bug where they could be pushed at a great distance.

Fixed first person camera pain animation not showing up.

Dead enemies no longer collide with invisible walls.

Fixed water volumes sometimes not working.

Improved smoke artifact Player vs Enemy (enemies strike each other accidentally)

Fixed issues with hard lock in first person mode.

Fixed foot placement "jittering" and collision detection for giant enemies.

Improved enemy placement for non-targeted enemies in first person mode.

Titan mammoth has updated hitboxes and less predictable attack patterns

Credits updated.

We want to thank you for your cooperation and patience, and hope you're having a grand time in the lands of Zenozoik.