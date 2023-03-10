 Skip to content

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos update for 10 March 2023

Patch Note — v28402

Patch Note — v28402

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone!

A small patch has just been pushed to Steam to fix a number of issues that were reported to us.
Here's what changed:

  • Added confirmation pop-up for assigning skill points and figurines.
  • Fixed Boy disappearing after the Palace Cinematic.
  • Fixed Boss not responding after being attacked in night phase.
  • Added additional facial animations and lip syncing to Pseudo and other characters.
  • Fixed enemy physics bug where they could be pushed at a great distance.
  • Fixed first person camera pain animation not showing up.
  • Dead enemies no longer collide with invisible walls.
  • Fixed water volumes sometimes not working.
  • Improved smoke artifact Player vs Enemy (enemies strike each other accidentally)
  • Fixed issues with hard lock in first person mode.
  • Fixed foot placement "jittering" and collision detection for giant enemies.
  • Improved enemy placement for non-targeted enemies in first person mode.
  • Titan mammoth has updated hitboxes and less predictable attack patterns
  • Credits updated.

We want to thank you for your cooperation and patience, and hope you're having a grand time in the lands of Zenozoik.

