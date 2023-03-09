Beta 1.3.0

New Features
-Added throwable weapons that can break upon impact (Brick, Plant Pot, Toilet).
*They are heavy and not-reusable but deal much damage and shock to group of Zombies.
-Added various achievements related to the new throwable weapons.
-Changes to Specifications
Changed the mechanics of the hammer throw.
-Players can now interact with other weapons before completing the throw.
-Increased the number of circular saw displays.
-Fine-tuned the thrusting attack motion of the shovel and garden fork.
-Changed the criteria for the kick achievement to the number of kills from kicks and shoves.
Bug Fixes
-Fixed the issue where death sound effects were played repeatedly upon death.
-Fixed the issue where the Fat Zombie would not transition to the death animation while roar.
Changed files in this update