v0.17.0 B1

This week we finally got rid of the last piece of the old save system that has been around for years.
This also means that at some point in the future, when we're closer to the v1 release, we'll announce that we'll be removing all internal migrations from the old save system to the new one.
You won't have to worry about this it in the future if you load your save in this new version.
Changelog
New Stuff
- added underground challenge #5
- added underground challenge #6
- added volcano challenge #1
- added volcano challenge #2
- added volcano challenge #3
- added module [spoiler]'Poison String'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Molten Core'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Underground Gift'[/spoiler]
Changes
- light experiment better highlights completed requirements
- active modules (skills) show their description as a tooltip like modules in the regular list
- increased max. tier of module 'earthquake' to 250
- module 'earthquake' increases % of hp per tier by 5% instead of being a constant
- migrated Power Plant to new save format
Fixes
- fixed 'new impulse' popup not having new AI menu style
- fixed air experiment showing requirement beyond max. level for damage/resistance rewards
- fixed exotic experiment not reloading internal highscores on game launch
- fixed negative health regeneration of enemies displaying a '+' before the '-' sign
- fixed labels overlapping in idle mode with dynamic UI scaling active
- fixed universal experiment prestige not stopping active grid test
- fixed description of AI action 'try craft'
