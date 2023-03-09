 Skip to content

Nienix update for 9 March 2023

Wave-defense events, UI updates and changes to sensor range!

Version 0.850

🎯 [Wave events] A completely new kind of event has been added - enemy waves events! Defeat all incoming waves of enemies to obtain a prize.
🎯 [Event] A wave-defense event has been added to Act 1.
🎯 [Event] A wave-defense event has been added to Act 4.
🎯 [Map] A new open-world-type map has been added to Act 1.
🎯 [Map] A new boss map that can be traversed by large ships has been added to Act 1.
🎯 [UI] You can now choose to represent enemies and summons with icons in world space when playing with a really high sensor range. These option are available in Options -> User interface (the drop-down-menus called "Icons for enemies at low zoom" and "Icons for allies at low zoom").
🎯 [UI] World-space zooming is now smoother.
🎯 [UI] Various UI elements, such as item grade borders, have been revised to make them stand out more.
🎯 [UI] The item filter UI components have been revised to make filtered items stand out more.
🎯 [Balance] Sensor range stacking has been buffed a bit.
🎯 [Balance] Sensor range is now included in all ships (i.e., also fighter-class ships). The range is based on ship level and grade.
🎯 [Balance] The Founders T7 skill "Skill Shot" has been buffed - it now includes the sensor buff provided by the employed ship in its calculation.
🎯 [Balance] The max number of elite (blue) enemies in a single group has been reduced.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue which on rare occasions could lead to bad AI paths.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that could cause entities at the edges of the screen to be invisible for a short duration when switching from a low sensor range to a high sensor range.
🎯 [Bug fix] Added some missing Chinese texts.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue which could cause bad patrol paths to be generated for some enemies.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue which could cause really large ships that had equipped the worm hole generator to teleport through walls.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition that could cause a crash.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed incorrect enemy spawn animations for network clients when playing the defend entity events.

