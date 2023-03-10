"Immortal Seeker" version 1.0 has been released!

Dear friends,

The game "Immortal Seeker is now online. We are thrilled to embark on this mysterious journey of cultivation with you and explore the world of immortals together.

After a catastrophic war between immortals and demons, the world is in chaos and evil spirits roam freely. As a cultivator seeking the path of immortality, you will embark on a unique journey, encountering diverse terrains, fellow cultivators, defeating various demons and monsters, and constantly improving your own cultivation by searching for treasures and elixirs. Through your own combinations, you will unlock extraordinary and mysterious powers!

In addition, you can also learn secret books to enhance your strength. This will be a long and arduous process, but as long as you keep working hard, you will eventually find your own path to immortality.

The path to immortality is long and difficult, but only by reaching the peak can we become enlightened.

Our team is constantly improving and creating this world of cultivation, and we welcome suggestions from all fellow immortals to help us perfect this world. Let us embark on the path to immortality together and open a new chapter in "Immortal Seeker"!