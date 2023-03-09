Supporter Pack DLC Giveaway

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Expeditioners, we’re holding a giveaway!

To celebrate Expedition Agartha going free to play on March 16th, 25 lucky winners will receive 1 Steam Key each of our Supporter Pack DLC

Check out the link below to see all of your options to enter. If you have already bought the game, this is the perfect way to win keys for your friends as well! Winners will be announced/emailed their keys on March 16th, 2023. Good luck, and safe expeditions!

If you forget what is included in the Supporter Pack please check below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2254510/Expedition_Agartha__Supporter_Pack/

The Supporter Pack includes:

Varangian Guard Armor Set Cosmetic - Armor is worn by the elite personal guards of the Byzantine Emperor. Primarily composed of Norse Mercenaries, these hardened warriors lacked political compass and could be counted upon to commit violence upon the people.

Steel Pagoda Armor set Cosmetic - This is the outfit of powerful cavalry units worn by soldiers of the Middle Kingdom. Advanced materials provide protection and mobility, transforming a warrior into an unstoppable tower of death.

Astradhari Armor Set Cosmetic - Legends speak of the Astradhari, mythical warriors from a forgotten past. They wielded Astras, divine weapons created by the Gods, capable of destroying entire armies with one attack.

Permanently Increased Stash size (Free to play players will have less maximum stash size)

Additional bonus backpacks and bonus loot bags every new season - Items Include: Steel Greatsword Steel Gladius Steel Kiteshield Iron Spear Iron Sword Iron Mace Arbalest Crossbow Resources: 1 bag of bolts(32 standard bolts), 1 bag of food (10 Fish Stew and 10 Goat Stew), 1 bag of potions (10 healing vials), 1 bag of wood (20 wood), 1 bag of nails (20 nails), 1 bag of iron (20 refined iron), 1 bag of stone (20 refined stone) Adventurer's backpack Expedition hauler

If you currently have purchased the game you will receive a special title, “Founder” for owning the game before we went F2P (additional requirements detailed below)

This supporter pack will be available to purchase for $24.99 as Steam DLC, which means F2P players can pay money for these bonuses! (except for the Founder title)

**the DLC does not include the Founder Title

As always, be sure to follow us for more giveaways, fun content, and game updates! Safe Expeditions!