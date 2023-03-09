Update 87.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10732537 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 19:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Auction - products are divided into categories

Chat - changed font

Other minor interface changes

Updating some models and textures of fish

All bass - changing the diet, reducing bites for live bait

Correction of twitching of the feeder line at small casting distances

Correction of excessive bends of some rods

Updated vegetation, soil textures and the appearance of the Netherlands location.

Added new spinning wires "Popping" and "Walk the Dog"

_"Popping" is performed by surface wobblers by small vertical twitching of the bait with simultaneous twisting of the spinning reel to select the slack of the fishing line

"Walk the Dog" is performed by the walker bait by twitching at a slight angle to the bait_