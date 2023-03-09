Update 87.5

- Auction - products are divided into categories
- Chat - changed font
- Other minor interface changes
- Updating some models and textures of fish
- All bass - changing the diet, reducing bites for live bait
- Correction of twitching of the feeder line at small casting distances
- Correction of excessive bends of some rods
- Updated vegetation, soil textures and the appearance of the Netherlands location.
Added new spinning wires "Popping" and "Walk the Dog"
_"Popping" is performed by surface wobblers by small vertical twitching of the bait with simultaneous twisting of the spinning reel to select the slack of the fishing line
"Walk the Dog" is performed by the walker bait by twitching at a slight angle to the bait_
Changed files in this update