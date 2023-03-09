Patch 0.3.8 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!
What is that in the sky? Is it a plane? Is it a bird? No... it is The Sun! Our new Protagonist hero is the literal Sun and Moon! Can't get any more protagonisty than that, eh? Like a super hero, he is mighty, a bro, and have a terrible weakspot: the afternoon.
New music!
Our bard Tad has brought us 5 new amazing tracks!
Heroes
NEW The Sun
Powerful hero that is powered by the Sun and Moon
-Changes forms based on the time of the day, each day has 24 seconds
-Morning form (8 seconds): Powerful attack that converts all haste into damage, gains 3 additional armor
-Sunset form (4 seconds): Has a very weak attack
-Night form (8 seconds): Ranged attack that converts all damage into haste
-Sunrise form (4 seconds): Has a very weak attack again!
-Level 3: Sunrise form is replaced. The Sun will rise to the sky and bombard the battlefield with solar beams that burn enemies for 4 seconds!
Items
-High Quality Baguette: now gives 50% party damage on the right instead of on the front
Minor Adjustments
-Mouse will now be bind to the screen to avoid it slipping in the second monitor, you can unbind it by opening the pause menu with ESC
-Defeated heroes are also greyed out in the MVP post combat screen
Bug Fixes
-Fixed numeric error taht made the Ronin attack slightly slower at level 3
Changed files in this update