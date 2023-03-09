Patch 0.3.8 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

What is that in the sky? Is it a plane? Is it a bird? No... it is The Sun! Our new Protagonist hero is the literal Sun and Moon! Can't get any more protagonisty than that, eh? Like a super hero, he is mighty, a bro, and have a terrible weakspot: the afternoon.

New music!

Our bard Tad has brought us 5 new amazing tracks!

Heroes

NEW The Sun

Powerful hero that is powered by the Sun and Moon

-Changes forms based on the time of the day, each day has 24 seconds

-Morning form (8 seconds): Powerful attack that converts all haste into damage, gains 3 additional armor

-Sunset form (4 seconds): Has a very weak attack

-Night form (8 seconds): Ranged attack that converts all damage into haste

-Sunrise form (4 seconds): Has a very weak attack again!

-Level 3: Sunrise form is replaced. The Sun will rise to the sky and bombard the battlefield with solar beams that burn enemies for 4 seconds!

Items

-High Quality Baguette: now gives 50% party damage on the right instead of on the front

Minor Adjustments

-Mouse will now be bind to the screen to avoid it slipping in the second monitor, you can unbind it by opening the pause menu with ESC

-Defeated heroes are also greyed out in the MVP post combat screen

Bug Fixes

-Fixed numeric error taht made the Ronin attack slightly slower at level 3