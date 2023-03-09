 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Just King update for 9 March 2023

Patch 0.3.8 - Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 10732399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The King announces new Patch Notes!

What is that in the sky? Is it a plane? Is it a bird? No... it is The Sun! Our new Protagonist hero is the literal Sun and Moon! Can't get any more protagonisty than that, eh? Like a super hero, he is mighty, a bro, and have a terrible weakspot: the afternoon.

New music!

Our bard Tad has brought us 5 new amazing tracks!

Heroes

NEW The Sun

Powerful hero that is powered by the Sun and Moon

-Changes forms based on the time of the day, each day has 24 seconds
-Morning form (8 seconds): Powerful attack that converts all haste into damage, gains 3 additional armor
-Sunset form (4 seconds): Has a very weak attack
-Night form (8 seconds): Ranged attack that converts all damage into haste
-Sunrise form (4 seconds): Has a very weak attack again!
-Level 3: Sunrise form is replaced. The Sun will rise to the sky and bombard the battlefield with solar beams that burn enemies for 4 seconds!

Items

-High Quality Baguette: now gives 50% party damage on the right instead of on the front

Minor Adjustments

-Mouse will now be bind to the screen to avoid it slipping in the second monitor, you can unbind it by opening the pause menu with ESC
-Defeated heroes are also greyed out in the MVP post combat screen

Bug Fixes

-Fixed numeric error taht made the Ronin attack slightly slower at level 3

Changed files in this update

Just King Depot Depot 1059981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link