Update 1.0.6

- Extended touch input area to cover more of the screen
- Level names are shown when a level is started
- Added menu option for disabling tutorials and other text prints, like the level names
- Tuned tutorial text timings and positions
- Fixed unwanted solutions in The Vault and Lockpick
- Lowered overall audio volume level
Stuffo the Puzzle Bot update for 9 March 2023
