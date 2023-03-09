 Skip to content

Stuffo the Puzzle Bot update for 9 March 2023

Update 1.0.6

Build 10732360

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Extended touch input area to cover more of the screen
  • Level names are shown when a level is started
  • Added menu option for disabling tutorials and other text prints, like the level names
  • Tuned tutorial text timings and positions
  • Fixed unwanted solutions in The Vault and Lockpick
  • Lowered overall audio volume level

