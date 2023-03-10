Update: Underwater Caves and New Guild

What's New

Out latest update is now live! This update includes the long awaited underwater content, a new guild known as The Sea Diver's Guild, buried treasure, new weapons and armor, balancing changes, and bug fixes. You'll now be able to discover entire caves and dungeons completely underwater. You'll also be able to swim underwater near islands to look for pearls and perhaps even a sunken chest.

What's Coming

The main focus for the next update are combat skill trees. This means you'll be able to put points in skill trees like slashing, piercing, bludgeoning, and archery. In the next update we'll also be including more things for you to discover at sea such as merchant ships and outposts.

Patch Notes