Hotfix 1.0.1.0

Greetings, friends. We continue to work on the game, fixing bugs found by the community and our testers, and also making minor changes to the gameplay.
The list of changes:
Fixed a critical bug with the game crashing when changing the resolution to 4K;
The lizard cutscene on level 1 now works correctly;
Gamepad preset is now saved even after exiting the game;
Added new autosave points on level 2;
Fixed robot stacking on level 3;
Minor fixes.
Hopefully we were able to make the game more stable and once again we want to thank all the players who supported our team.
Changed files in this update