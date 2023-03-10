Howdy clones!

Here’s our second major update for you, the Ryan Industries Update. A brand new ship manufacturer has arrived in the galaxy adding a sleek new tileset environment with a brand new look and over 80 new room types. Additional rooms have been added to all existing tilesets as well. We’ve added a new weapon type, remote explosives along with new loadouts. We’ve also added the first new interaction type, with lever-pull controls, allowing more complex interactions and setting the stage for upcoming updates, along with a host of other minor tweaks and improvements.

Full changelist:

Added Ryan Industries tileset.

Added more rooms to existing tilesets.

Added new weapons.

Added new loadouts.

Added lever-pull interactions.

Added new container types.

Crew quarters under construction on mothership.

Upper floor and ventways on construction on mothership.

Some TLC to start room.

Optimisation pass on some expensive rooms.

Lots of minor lighting, geo and bug fixes.